Chargers: Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines still in headlines for scandals, suspensions
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is no longer with the Michigan Wolverines, but his former employer continues to suffer the ripple effects of the sign-stealing/advanced scouting scandal that rocked college football after that 2023 season.
The latest comes in the form of a Wolverines self-reprimand, with Michigan announcing that head coach Sherrone Moore will serve a two-game suspension.
From the ESPN report: “Moore's suspension ties back to allegations that he deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions.”
Moore was Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator during the 2023 season, while current Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was one of the others under scrutiny before following Harbaugh to Los Angeles.
Harbaugh will undoubtedly be asked about the latest development in the Michigan saga sooner rather than later, especially with the Committee on Infractions (COI) hearing of the case reportedly set for June.
Otherwise, the Chargers and Harbaugh report to training camp in July and kick off their preseason on July 31 against the Detroit Lions.
