Chargers' Jim Harbaugh overlooked in Coach of the Year rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers have thrived in their first year with Jim Harbaugh as head coach. Since returning to the NFL after a long stint in college with the Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh brought his tough-minded attitude to a Chargers team that didn't have an identity before this season.
The Chargers were a 5-12 team in 2023, with a top draft pick and not much to work with in terms of cap space. Harbaugh came in and immediately shifted the culture and it's paying off. Through 15 games, the Chargers are 9-6 and could clinch a playoff spot this weekend.
Even through hits of adversity, Harbaugh kept his team focused on the main goal at all times. His unorthodox methods of getting through to his players have miraculously worked, leading to them buying into his style of coaching. He's done an incredible job in getting the most out of this Chargers roster.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team doesn't think so, at least enough for Harbaugh to warrant consideration for the Coach of the Year award. In his predictions, Mosher listed five candidates, none being Harbaugh. The list was Kevin O'Connell (Vikings), Dan Campbell (Lions), Dan Quinn (Commanders), Mike Tomlin (Steelers) and Andy Reid (Chiefs).
With all due respect to those great coaches, Harbaugh not being at least mentioned in that group is absurd.
