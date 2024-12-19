Chargers' Jim Harbaugh provides health update going into Week 16
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had nothing but positive things to say when asked about his heart condition ahead of his team’s Week 16 showdown with the Denver Broncos.
Harbaugh, who had a medical scare earlier this season during a game against those same Broncos, said he’s still taking medication to keep his heart in proper rhythm and confirmed that an ablation procedure could still be in his future this offseason.
"So far so good,” Harbaugh said. “Been taking medication, it's been keeping the heart rate in a good spot."
Harbaugh visited a cardiologist after the scare earlier this season and needed to wear a heart monitor for two weeks while taking medication. He had also confirmed around that time that he’s been battling an arrhythmia for years.
While it was obvious to see the questions coming given the opponent and length of time since the medical scare, it’s nothing but good news to hear there are minimal concerns on this front for Harbaugh right now.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Can Chargers clinch a playoff berth in Week 16?
Chargers' embattled CB leaves for NFC in free agency forecast
Jim Harbaugh, Greg Roman under fire for miserable second-half showings
Derwin James has one word to describe Chargers after blowout loss
Opponents have figured out how to stop Justin Herbert’s Chargers offense