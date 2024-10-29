Chargers' Jim Harbaugh provides health update before Week 9
A few weeks removed from that scary blue medical tent trip and irregular heartbeat, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has removed the heart monitor.
Harbaugh told reporters on Monday after the team’s Week 8 win over the New Orleans Saints that he took the monitor off last week and the results are being reviewed by his cardiologist.
Harbaugh initially had the medical scare during the Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos, briefly leaving the field before returning to finish the game. He attributed it to an "atrial flutter" he’s had in the past and—in typical Harbaugh fashion—made sure to point out he’s "2-0 with arrhythmias.”
Since, Harbaugh has detailed diet changes and such while explaining that his cardiologist would keep him on the monitor for roughly two weeks, take medication and keep an ablation procedure as an option if necessary.
For now, Harbaugh will wait on the results before he and doctors decide on the next step.
