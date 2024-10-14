Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh provides update after cardiologist visit
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh took the podium on Monday after his team’s win over the Denver Broncos and provided an update on his own health status.
There, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Harbaugh revealed that he met with his cardiologist and he will wear a heart monitor for two weeks while taking medication to keep his heart rate in a proper rhythm.
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Harbaugh said that an ablation procedure remains a possibility.
Otherwise, Harbaugh said he’s doing well after the medical scare on Sunday in Denver, which included a trip to the blue medical tent. While he was away, an interim head coach briefly took over, and his brother John, who was in Baltimore, abruptly ended his press conference to check on him.
After the game, Harbaugh revealed that he’s been dealing with an arrhythmia for years.
While a serious situation, of course, Harbaugh also made sure to point out that he’s now "2-0 with arrhythmias” as a head coach, considering he battled the same issue in San Francisco years ago.
And no, Harbaugh told reporters he hasn't once considered stepping away from coaching.
