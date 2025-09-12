Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals Elijah Molden suffered practice injury, details plans
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh talked injury updates ahead of the team’s Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Most notably, Harbaugh revealed that defensive back Elijah Molden suffered an injury in practice, explaining his presence on the team’s injury report over the weekend.
RELATED: No love lost between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll ahead of Week 2 showdown
If Molden indeed needs to miss the game while “working through something,” as Harbaugh put it, names like Tony Jefferson and R.J. Mickens could get activated and/or called up to fill the role.
Molden, re-signed this past summer, is a key cog in the Chargers’ secondary that enables coordinator Jesse Minter to move guys like Derwin James across formations as needed.
RELATED: Chargers injury updates on Elijah Molden, Denzel Perryman and more before Week 2
The Chargers won’t issue a final injury report until Saturday since kickoff against the Raiders is Monday night. But the fact Molden has now logged a DNP on Friday speaks to the severity of the situation as the defense gets ready to go through a small shuffling again.
