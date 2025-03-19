Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals health update after offseason procedures
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has attacked the NFL offseason in more ways than one.
While his Chargers made free agency splashes that included possibly finding a new starting center, Harbaugh knocked out two medical operations.
In a video posted by the Chargers documenting behind-the-scenes footage of Mike Williams’ return to the team, Harbaugh tells the veteran wideout that he’s taken care of his hip and heart issues this offseason.
"Got my hip fixed, got my heart fixed. All patched up," Harbaugh said. "I'm a new man! With a new energy! Attacking a new day."
Harbaugh planned to get a cardiac ablation operation after his health scares last year, though had also previously confirmed it wasn’t his first. He had also told reporters that he needed hip replacement surgery.
From the sounds of it, Harbaugh has already attacked both of these personal items and is back moving around The Bolt and meeting with free agents.
Call it good news in more ways than one as the Chargers keep making moves in free agency and prepping for the NFL draft ahead of Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experience.
