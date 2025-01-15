Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals he needs two medical operations this offseason
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will have two operations this offseason to address different issues ahead of next season.
Meeting with reporters at the year-end presser after the playoff exit, Harbaugh confirmed that one of the operations will pertain to his heart issues that gave everyone a scare during the season.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Harbaugh confirmed that he will indeed have the cardiac ablation operation. He also revealed that at some point, he’ll also have hip replacement surgery.
Back in December, Harbaugh confirmed that he was still taking medication to keep his heart in a proper rhythm. He has said since the initial scare in October that an ablation procedure would remain on the table for the offseason.
Harbaugh visited a cardiologist after that initial scare and came away with medication and a heart monitor while confirming his battle with arrhythmia has been a thing for years, including dating back to his days with the San Francisco 49ers.
We’ll provide updates as they roll in, but Harbaugh—as expected—was positive and didn’t seem all that concerned when relaying these bits of news.
