Jim Harbaugh throws out Shaq comparison while defending Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are riding high after their Week 9 victory over the Cleveland Browns. In just one half of his first season as the head coach, Jim Harbaugh has this team looking like a playoff contender. Harbaugh also knows the one player that can lead that postseason charge.
Quarterback Justin Herbert isn't listening to the outside noise. The noise saying this team needs to make a move for another wide receiver. The touchdown numbers may not be the highest, but Herbert's 10 touchdowns to his one interception should not go unnoticed.
Another thing that is not going unnoticed by his head coach is Herbert's toughness. When speaking with the media on Monday, Harbaugh compared Herbert's beatings on the field to the way Shaquille O'Neal used to be hacked during games.
Harbaugh is worried about his quarterback's safety, and rightfully so. However, the comparison to O'Neal is the perfect Harbaugh quote.
"Does it sound like I'm complaining? Maybe? I could be," Harbaugh said, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. "I think he doesn't get some of those calls when they should be called."
There's no question that Harbaugh knows this team will only go as far as Herbert can take them. Plus, if Herbert is anything like Shaq, then the Chargers should be thinking about multiple championships in the near future.
