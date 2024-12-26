Chargers' Jim Harbaugh shares brutal Gus Edwards injury update
Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards won’t play during his team’s Week 17 encounter with the New England Patriots.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday after the final injury report went live, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Edwards aggravated a nagging ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. It’s a big blow for the Justin Herbert-led offense with J.K. Dobbins listed on the final injury report, too.
Edwards’ availability was in doubt because he suffered an ankle injury during the Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos, where he rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Harbaugh is normally vague about injuries, so getting an update that says Edwards aggravated an issue he initially suffered just a few days prior probably isn’t a good sign for the veteran running back. Edwards has been limited to just 11 games this year while battling injuries.
The Chargers will likely want to be conservative with the injured Dobbins ahead of the playoffs, too, so expect rookie Kimani Vidal to get some work against the Patriots.
