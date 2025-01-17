Chargers' Jim Harbaugh spotted meeting with LAFD amid California wildfires
The Los Angeles Chargers honored LAFD before, during and after their recent playoff game as the fight against California wildfires continued.
A week later, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was out in Palisades at an LAFD base camp visiting with firefighters, police, and members of the National Guard. The Chargers’ social media team shared footage of Harbaugh’s meeting with first responders.
"Heart goes out, prayers, abundant prayers for all those that have been affected by this tragedy," Harbaugh said recently. "Also just been inspired greatly by the first responders, the firefighters and the residents that have pulled together, had each other's back."
Before Harbaugh got out and about doing what he does best, the Chargers were part of an ownership group that donated to the community’s relief efforts.
At least one Chargers coach had his home impacted by the fires, while players such as Joey Bosa had families leave the area early due to proximity to evacuation zones.
NBC News has a large-scale, running list of updates on the facts surrounding the current California wildfires.
