Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes stunning admission to Pat McAfee
We’ve already cautioned that the Los Angeles Chargers are in serious danger of losing defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to a head coach job next offseason.
It might feel easy to handwave those concerns as simply too early, sure.
But Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh agrees.
During a chat with Pat McAfee, Harbaugh made his feelings on the matter known.
"We're probably gonna have to enjoy Jesse Minter while we have him because I think he's gonna be a Head Coach next year,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll be competing against him…he knows offensive football almost as well as defensive football.”
Normally, one might dismiss this as coachspeak. But fans can be pretty assured the rest of the NFL is watching what’s happening closely in Los Angeles. Minter, as a first-year coach, is starting two fifth-round rookies at cornerback, doesn’t have a full-go Joey Bosa and works with a hodgepodge of small free-agent and trade castoffs—his defense has yet to allow more than 20 points per game and allows just 13.1 on average, with the next closest unit in the NFL at 16.2.
The Chargers actually losing Minter will come down to many things, including whether a team with a vacancy actually wants to hire a defensive coach. But Harbaugh’s admission isn’t something fans should just ignore at this stage of the season, all things considered.
