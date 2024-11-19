Calls for Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins to win CPOTY gain steam
The Los Angeles Chargers' dramatic Sunday night victory over the Cincinnati Bengals will be on every fan's mind until the team meets the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night. One player that helped deliver the victory to Los Angeles was running back J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins decided to make the move from Baltimore to Los Angeles this offseason, as injuries hindered any chance of the former Ohio State star making his mark in the Ravens' backfield. However, now that Dobbins seems the healthiest he has been in his NFL career, the Chargers back is receiving some chatter for one NFL award.
Sam Block of ESPN believes that Dobbins is a frontrunner for the Comeback Player of the Year Award. Dobbins has suffered from a broken fibula, torn ACL, torn LCL, torn meniscus, torn hamstring, and torn Achilles. But that hasn't stopped him from fighting for his dream of playing in the NFL.
Dobbins has already appeared in the most games during a single season in his entire career with 10. His 726 rushing yards this season have him on pace to easily surpass his career-high 805 yards that he had his rookie season. If Dobbins stays healthy, the Chargers have found their diamond in the backfield.
