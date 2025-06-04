Chargers' J.K. Dobbins sets up meeting with heated AFC West rival, could sign soon
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins could finally have a new home in NFL free agency.
Not that Chargers fans will like the development.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dobbins will meet with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday night and consider agreeing to sign with the Chargers’ heated AFC rival.
What’s interesting here is that the Chargers slapped Dobbins with the very rare unrestricted free agent tender. That gives them exclusive negotiating rights with Dobbins if he doesn’t sign with another team by the start of training camp, letting him make up to $3.4 million for 2025.
Essentially, the Chargers put the tender on Dobbins to extend the impact on the compensatory pick formula.
Now, Dobbins could leave the Chargers for the Broncos before training camp. Jim Harbaugh and Co. signed veteran free agent Najee Harris on the open market, then used a first-round pick on Omarion Hampton.
If the money is similar but the opportunity for playing time more likely in Denver, the Chargers could face Dobbins twice at a minimum next year in AFC West play.
