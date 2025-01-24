Can Chargers star steal Comeback Player of the Year?
The Los Angeles Chargers received some positive news with the announcements of the NFL end-of-year awards.
Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins has been nominated for Comeback Player of the Year. A nomination that was rightly earned.
However, Dobbins has some tough competition against for the award. This includes a quarterback who put up MVP numbers.
Here is the full list of candidates for Comeback Player of the Year:
Just like most awards, Comeback Player of the Year is headlined by quarterback play. There's no doubt that Joe Burrow is the leading candidate for the award -- and he just won the PFWA's version of it.
However, the performance by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold shocked the entire league.
While it will more than likely go to a quarterback, Dobbins' 2024 performance cannot be overlooked. After playing one game in 2023, Dobbins appeared in 13 games for the Chargers this season.
In those 13 games, Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns. Dobbins has dealt with injuries his enitre career.
From 2022 to 2023, Dobbins played in just nine games for the Baltimore Ravens. 2024 saw Dobbins have a career year in carries and rushing yards while tying his career high in rushing touchdowns.
Dobbins' journey to 2024 has been difficult. He is a deserving candidate for the award. However, it doesn't seem likely.
