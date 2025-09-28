Chargers star Joe Alt carted off after suffering injury vs. Giants
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants unable to afford further injuries to the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.
What they especially couldn’t do, though, was lose star offensive tackle Joe Alt to an injury.
Unfortunately for all involved, Alt left the game in the first quarter with trainers, limping off and seemingly unable to put weight on the injured leg.
Alt wound up riding a cart from the sidelines to leave the field. The Chargers quickly ruled him questionable to return.
When the Charger lost Rashawn Slater for the season, Alt kicked over to left tackle and lived up to his elite top-draft billing there. Trey Pipkins jumped in to start at right tackle.
Right now, recent arrival Austin Deculus is the only backup swing tackle on the roster.
