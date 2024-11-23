Chargers' Joe Alt mentioned alongside Penei Sewell, Lane Johnson
The Los Angeles Chargers were ridiculed by many for selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No.5 overall pick. The Chargers traded away Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams, leaving the weapons for Justin Herbert thin. Their decision to protect Herbert instead has worked out so far in their favor, as they've thrived.
Alt has already made an instant impact, creating one of the league's best tackle duos with Rashawn Slater on the other side. The Chargers have a pair of first round picks protecting Herbert on either side, hopefully for years to come.
Alt's performance has already placed him in the class of the league's best tackles, according to Duke Manyweather, a renowned offensive line specialist.
Alt being mentioned with Penei Sewell and Lane Johnson is a massive compliment considering he's only 10 games into his career. The Chargers have to be ecstatic with their decision thus far.
