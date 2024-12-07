Chargers GM Joe Hortiz's draft class just keeps turning heads
The first year of the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh has completely transformed the trajectory of the Los Angeles Chargers. Turning around a 5-12 team wasn't going to be easy, but they made it look that way, starting with their draft class.
Joe Alt, Ladd McConkey and Tarheeb Still have all made major impacts just 12 games into their careers.
Alt is further proving why he was tabbed as a Day 1 starter from the beginning, as he's allowed just 15 total pressures. McConkey already has three 100+ yard receiving games under his belt, the latest being a 117-yard performance against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Still made his name known against the Falcons as well, picking off two passes and returning one 62 yards for a touchdown.
The Chargers have done a great job identifying talent and it's paying off on the field.
