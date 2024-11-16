Chargers' Joey Bosa reveals new plan for his playing time
Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa is finally off the injury report as his team makes final preparations for the Week 11 primetime showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bosa has been on a steady pitch count since returning from his nagging hip injury and recently hinted that he would stay in the 20-snap range or so.
Just days before kickoff against the Bengals, though, Bosa revealed that he could be in the 30 or even 30-plus-snap range, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
That’s a great sign for the Chargers beyond the simple fact they must find a way to stop a Bengals offense that has Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
For one, it’s a sign that things continue to progress well for Bosa, who has been frustrated with his inability to help the team more often this season.
And two, it’s a good time for Bosa to ramp up even more with Khalil Mack battling an injury he suffered a setback to last week.
If Bosa can play a role in a win and stay fresh for the rest of the season, the early struggles for player and team will be long forgotten as they make a playoff push.
