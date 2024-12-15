Justin Herbert joins Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in this key stat
One aspect of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's game that goes unnoticed is his ability to play mistake-free football. Of course, turnovers are going to happen, that's just how the game goes. However, some are gifted in the ability to know when to be smart and not take unmitigated risks when throwing the football.
Herbert excels at making right decisions more often than not, especially this season. He's thrown for 14 touchdowns and only one interception in 2024. Herbert's on pace to have the lowest amount of interceptions in a season in his career. His career-high was 15 interceptions in 2021, but he also threw for 38 touchdowns.
His decision making has been so good, that Herbert ranks as the second-lowest interception percentage in NFL history.
Joining any list with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady means you're doing something right. The Los Angeles Chargers should be pleased that they have Herbert under center for years to come.
