Chargers QB Justin Herbert charts high on super unfortunate list
The Los Angeles Chargers need help at wide receiver. That much onlookers can see during any game and through the team’s actions—like submitting a waiver wire claim on Diontae Johnson and having trade calls about him long before that.
Those Chargers lost out on Johnson by a weird technicality and there doesn’t appear to be any other major help on the way to close out the season.
So why does the wideout depth chart in Los Angeles take so much heat?
It goes beyond the obvious, like rookie Ladd McConkey leading the team in receiving and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston still struggling with drops.
As The 33rd Team pointed out, Herbert suffers from the second-most dropped passes in the NFL behind only Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love:
There’s a mix of good and bad teams on the list. But it’s hard not to wonder what the Chargers’ record might look like and just how dangerous their playoff outlook would be if Herbert wasn’t charting on this list.
Alas, this was somewhat expected after a new regime went with the pass-rush over the wideout depth chart this past offseason. Next offseason? It’s about reestablishing the balance.
