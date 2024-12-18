Why Justin Herbert will experiment with new brace on injured ankle
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is no stranger to playing through ankle injuries this season.
This time, though, he’ll do so with a different type of support around the injury.
Speaking with reporters before his team’s Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos, Herbert revealed that he will wear a different type of support around his ankle than last time. It’s one that he hopes offers more stability and a better overall brace around his injury.
“I’m actually experimenting with a new brace,” Herbert said. “It’s one that goes on the outside of the shoe. It’s something that I’ve tried to rep with during practice, get a good feel for it and go into the game with it.”
Herbert has stressed that his new ankle injury isn’t the same as the injury from earlier this season, nor is it as severe.
Considering Herbert’s limited mobility earlier in the season was a big part of the offense’s struggles, both team and player have to hope that this new gamble better supports him as they look to keep playoff hopes alive.
