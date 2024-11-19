Justin Herbert’s hilarious reaction to cameras on Sunday Night Football
Justin Herbert might be a star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, but if you thought he was all about the spotlight, think again. In a behind-the-scenes moment before the Chargers’ Sunday Night Football victory over the Bengals, Herbert reminded us all why he’s one of the most relatable players in the league.
The cameras were rolling in the Chargers’ locker room, capturing pre-game vibes and behind-the-scenes energy. But one person wasn’t exactly thrilled about the intrusion—Justin Herbert.
As the QB was toweling off his hair, he turned around to find a camera pointed straight at him. His reaction? Priceless. Though we can’t confirm his exact words, it looked a lot like he said, “Why is there a damn camera in the locker room?” Herbert’s facial expression alone was enough to make fans chuckle—equal parts annoyed and bewildered.
Herbert has always been known for his down-to-earth demeanor. While some players thrive on the glitz and glamor that come with NFL stardom, Herbert seems to prefer keeping things simple: football, teammates, and maybe a good book in his downtime.
Press conferences? Not his favorite. Media attention? He’ll pass, thanks. Herbert’s reaction to the camera perfectly encapsulates his personality—he’s a guy who just wants to play ball and not worry about the paparazzi.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Joey Bosa's stunning admission proves Jim Harbaugh has changed Chargers
NFL GMs regretting not hiring Jim Harbaugh as Chargers surge
Chargers' trade with Patriots is turning into an absolute robbery
Chargers LB takes shot at Brandon Staley amid Jim Harbaugh turnaround
Bill Belichick shares take on Jim Harbaugh, Chargers culture