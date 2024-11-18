MVP-like Justin Herbert puts NFL on notice about his Chargers in first half
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert lined up and smoked the Cincinnati Bengals and an MVP-like Joe Burrow during the first half of Sunday’s primetime game.
While Burrow entered the game with the MVP hype because of his gaudy stats on the 4-6 Bengals, it was Herbert stealing the national audience’s attention.
By halftime, his Chargers had a 24-6 lead and he had a 10-of-14 line for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, with his ankle fully healed, Herbert rushed four times for 58 yards.
Make no mistake, the Bengals have a horrific defense, yes. But the Chargers, despite a 6-3 record entering this one, had many doubters after beating up on a “soft” schedule in recent weeks. The Bengals aren’t considered as such, though, with many often citing them as a possible dangerous wildcard team.
The Chargers had something to say about that in front of a national audience though, with the first half making it look like they’re on the way to 7-3 and a serious playoff threat in their own right.
