Chargers' Justin Herbert salutes Oregon Ducks ahead of CFP
The Rose Bowl-bound Oregon Ducks have a big fan in Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert has a chance to help his Chargers clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 when looking at the updated NFL playoff standings.
But Herbert also has an eye on his Ducks.
Those Ducks play Ohio State in the college football playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on January 1, and Herbert had the expected answer when asked about it.
“I think it’s such a huge opportunity for those guys and they’ve definitely earned it,” Herbert said. “To be able to watch Oregon dominate all year like that, the way they go about their business-Coach Lanning has done an incredible job there.”
Herbert also noted that he would love to attend, provided his NFL schedule doesn’t create a conflict.
The Chargers passer knows a big thing or two about the Rose Bowl, considering he was the 2020 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP, running for three touchdowns in a win over Wisconsin.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers were only other team to place waiver claim on huge name
How Chargers can clinch playoff berth in Week 17
Chargers 2025 NFL draft order update entering Week 17
Chargers' AFC playoff standings update entering Week 17
Jim Harbaugh-Justin Herbert Chargers should scare wild card opponents