Chargers QB Justin Herbert ranked absurdly low going into Week 6
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been taking some heat to start this season.
Herbert hasn’t fared well in the court of public opinion so far, with some questioning his fit with new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Others have circled Herbert in red, even when simply making Week 6 picks for the Chargers’ game against the Denver Broncos.
One actual set of fresh quarterback rankings, though, just aren’t kind to Herbert in any way. The 33rd Team recently shared its Week 6 quarterback power rankings and put Herbert all the way down at No. 26.
The ranking takes into account a production grade and not just overall skill of the passers analyzed, so it makes sense that Herbert would be lower than expected based on the sluggish start to the season.
Still, any ranking that has Herbert so close to the bottom of the league—and behind names like Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and Daniel Jones—is bound to earn the ire of fans.
All Herbert can do is play better within the new offense, potentially benefitting from the bye week by coming out with an improved ankle injury and with starting offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back in front of him.
