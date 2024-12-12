Chargers' Justin Herbert reveals more about his injury before Week 15
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has now added more details to reports of his ankle injury that kept him out of practice ahead of Week 15.
Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Herbert revealed that he suffered a left ankle sprain during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Jim Harbaugh didn’t make it sound all that serious, Herbert was careful to point out that it’s the opposite ankle from his more serious high-ankle sprain earlier in the season.
Herbert added that he’s dealing with a leg contusion on that left leg, too.
Considering Herbert played through the ankle sprain he suffered in the first half, it doesn’t sound like his status for Week 15 is in jeopardy. But, like the ankle sprain earlier in the season, suffering a mobility setback could hurt the overall offense.
Either way, expect to see Herbert’s name on the injury report plenty this week.
