Chargers QB Justin Herbert smashes GOAT-candidate's historic record
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert entered the Week 17 game against the New England Patriots with a chance to cruise past Peyton Manning in the NFL history books.
He did just that—in the first half. By throwing for 190 yards with two scores by halftime to take a 20-7 lead, Herbert cemented himself as throwing for the most passing yards in a player’s first five seasons, passing Manning’s mark of 20,618 yards.
It’s an especially impressive feat for Herbert, considering his “down” season in the run-first defense under Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He’s a far cry removed from those pass-happy offenses of his early years, such as that 5,014-yard outburst in 2021.
The front-loaded nature of Herbert’s journey to this record doesn’t make it any less impressive, obviously. But he’s just keeping his head above water in the top 20 total passing leaders this season after the offensive shakeup and various lower-body injuries.
Herbert also became just the third player in NFL history to throw for 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his first five seasons.
While setting this record Saturday, Herbert helped Chargers rookie wideout pass the 1,000-yard mark and shatter the franchise rookie receptions mark previously held by Keenan Allen, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have some interesting odds to trade for breakout star
If Chargers want to get risky at WR...Odell Beckham Jr. is right there
Bears’ latest stinker has Chargers fans talking Keenan Allen again
Chargers make late roster moves before Week 17 vs. Patriots