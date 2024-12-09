Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffers injury vs. Chiefs in Week 14
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an injury during his team’s Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Late in the second quarter, Herbert went down on a third-and-10 attempt and needed help from trainers to leave the field. He took a big hit to the midsection and couldn't get back to his feet under his own power.
While Herbert limped off the field, he didn't go to the blue medical tent. Taylor Heinicke finished the drive while Herbert sat on the bench.
Earlier in the game, Herbert limped off the field seemingly favoring his ankle. He got that issue taped up and never missed a snap, though, and it wasn't the same ankle he sprained earlier this season.
Update: Herbert returned before halftime after conferring with Jim Harbaugh and members of the training staff on the sideline.
