Justin Herbert's super-obscure shirt, explained
After leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 27-17 victory over the Titans, Justin Herbert showed up to his post-game press conference in a shirt that had everyone scratching their heads. The shirt, emblazoned with "Irish Fishing Club," set off a flurry of questions from fans and reporters alike – and we finally have the story behind it.
Turns out, this "Irish Fishing Club" tee is more than just a quirky fashion choice; it's a heartfelt nod to Herbert’s roots. Back in Eugene, Oregon, Herbert was not only the star quarterback at Sheldon High School, but he was also the president of, you guessed it, the Sheldon High School fishing club.
The high school team, known as the "Sheldon Irish," embraced their fishing club with as much spirit as their football team. And Herbert? Well, he reeled in a few big catches on the field and in the club.
During his days at Sheldon, Herbert led his team with the same calm, cool confidence he’s known for now with the Chargers, juggling roles as team captain, fishing club president, and all-around campus star. From the football field to fishing tournaments, young Herbert was already proving he could tackle anything thrown his way – or reel it in, for that matter.
Herbert’s "Irish Fishing Club" shirt is just the latest example of the quarterback staying grounded and remembering where he came from, even as he continues to build his NFL legacy. Now, Chargers fans have even more reason to love him – not only can he throw touchdowns, but he can probably offer a fishing tip or two if you’re looking for a good catch.
