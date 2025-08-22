Chargers’ Justin Herbert makes surprise appearance, reveals chess origin story
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn’t appear in non-football media often.
Hence, Herbert’s apparent relationship with an international star making headlines.
Beyond that, Herbert also just popped up in a lengthy YouTube video with Anna Cramling that documented his love for the game of chess.
As it turns out, Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater spanked Herbert so badly that he embarked on a mission to become a great chess player.
“We went on a team trip to Carolina, and we played there and stayed there for a week, and we had a bunch of board games. And one of our players, Rashawn Slater," Herbert said, “we were playing … and he beat me really badly.”
So what does Herbert do after Slater refused to rematch him out of pity? Train for a year and come back for a rematch, of course.
Now, as other Chargers players have documented this offseason in various media, Herbert is one of the best chess players on the roster.
The full video:
