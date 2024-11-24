Chargers' Justin Herbert tops Burrow, Jackson in key stat
The AFC has always housed big-name quarterbacks and it's no different this season. The Los Angeles Chargers knew they had one when Justin Herbert walked through the door in 2020.
It's been an up-and-down career team-wise since Herbert arrived, as last season's 5-12 finish was the Chargers' worst finish with him under center. Everything's changed since the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, who has the Chargers at 7-3 and in prime position for the playoffs.
Herbert's been doing his thing as well, making an MVP case of his own. He's thrown for 2,186 yards with 13 touchdowns and just one interception. There's one key stat that Herbert leads the league in this season, one that's helped the Chargers win some close games.
All this metric does is show that if the Chargers are down, they shouldn't fear, as Herbert thrives under pressure. If 10 is on their side, they always have a chance to come back.
