Chargers QB Justin Herbert goes viral at golf tournament for funny reason
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t in the public eye often during the offseason.
But when he is, he…autographs stuff for infants?
Let’s back up. Herbert just hit the links at TPC Wisconsin in the AmFam Championship Celebrity Foursome, an annual tournament hosted by Andy North, raising money for a children’s hospital.
In the process of the expected golf highlights from Herbert himself, a camera caught him autographing something for Chargers fans in the crowd.
That fan, it turned out, was an infant sporting Chargers attire.
For what it’s worth, Herbert and partner Charles Woodson lost to North and Mia Hamm.
But that was hardly the spotlight on the day, as evidenced by the moment that quickly spread on social media:
