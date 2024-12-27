Where Chargers' Justin Herbert sits in Week 17 QB rankings
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert feels like he’s flying under the proverbial radar of most onlookers in Jim Harbaugh’s run-first offense.
He’s not for Chargers fans, of course—those who watch every snap understand he’s playing some of the best ball of his career, even if the new offense doesn’t show it. Hence, his team sitting right in a key playoff position for Week 17 despite droves of injuries to key names.
Also, hence Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame ranking Herbert seventh overall right now among all passers, but adding an interesting note: “Herbert’s career could see its trajectory change over the coming weeks. Likely playoff bound, the Chargers are looking for their first postseason win with Herbert at the helm, after blowing a 27–0 lead in his only postseason appearance.”
One has to think that, despite trending for career lows in certain metrics, Herbert could easily surpass the likes of Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford with a postseason win or two on his resume.
Herbert has always felt like he’s on that Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen-Joe Burrow tier, sure. But with Harbaugh’s program overhaul getting them near the playoffs and with a recipe that usually excels in games once there, Herbert could be on the climb.
