Is Keenan Allen plotting a return to the Chargers?
Is Keenan Allen on his way back to the Los Angeles Chargers?
One would sort of get that idea listening to Allen talk on David Kaplan's "The Big Dog Show" this week.
When he was asked about what his plans are for this offseason, Allen dropped a "it's Chicago or I'm back to LA" line within a bigger response.
In an attempt to start reshaping the roster under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers traded Allen to the Chicago Bears this past offseason and parted ways with Mike Williams. He’s scheduled to be a free agent next offseason, though, and plenty of teams would likely have an interest—especially after he just spent Thanksgiving dropping 73 yards and two scores on the heads of the Detroit Lions during a loss.
If nothing else, Allen’s comments show where his head might be at when it comes to free agency. Beyond the money side of things, he’s eyeballing a re-up with the Bears to keep helping along Caleb Williams or a return to Los Angeles (presumably not to the Rams, anyway).
Wideout is perhaps the biggest need for the Chargers right now and yes, Allen reuniting with Justin Herbert and helping space the field for Ladd McConkey might make for a pretty nice tandem in 2025.
