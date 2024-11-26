Chargers' key defender spotted in walking boot for Week 12 vs. Ravens
The Los Angeles Chargers had several big injury concerns going into Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
While elite pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack were good to go for the contest once the inactives list went live, the same couldn’t be said for rookie cornerback Cam Hart.
In fact, according to the Los Angeles Times Thuc Nhi Nguyen, Hart was spotted in a walking boot on the field during pregame warmups.
While the boot could just be precautionary, combined with the roster moves the team made just before kickoff, it doesn’t seem to be a good sign.
Hart is one of two breakout fifth-round rookie cornerbacks in the elite Chargers defense this season. While he misses time, the team will turn to fellow rookie Tarheeb Still, plus Kristian Fulton, Eli Apple and Deane Leonard, with Asante Samuel Jr. on injured reserve.
