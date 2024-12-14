Chargers could have key piece of defense back vs. Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers star linebacker Denzel Perryman could be back in time for his team’s Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After missing three straight games with a groin injury, Perryman sounds like a guy nearing a return.
"The goal is to play but I don't know what their plan is for me," Perryman said, according to Chargers.com’s Eric Smith. "I don't know how long. I mean, just to get back out there in general, just to be back out there taking reps, it feels good, man."
Perryman’s status on the final injury report as questionable is certainly better than how he’s looked the prior two or three weeks before kickoff. His absence has been felt in a big way as the defense has struggled to completely deny the run, and the team as a whole has lost two out of its last three games.
Those Buccaneers would love nothing more than to miss Perryman and enforce their will on the ground, too. Tampa Bay’s offense averages a stellar 5.1 yards per carry with 14 scores. Bucky Irving paces that offense with 735 yards and six scores on a 5.4 average.
Even if it’s on a snap count, the Chargers could use Perryman’s help as they look to keep pace in the playoff race.
