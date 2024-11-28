Khalil Mack's comments about Derrick Henry get reply from Ravens RB
Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack turned some heads in a big way with a few comments about Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry after Week 12.
Henry didn’t take long to respond.
Asked about Mack’s comments this week, Henry kept it short and sweet, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: “I don’t care. That s*** doesn’t matter. We won.”
Of course, this is non-players reading too much into a situation, it seems. After Henry ran for 140 yards and the Ravens totaled 212 rushing yards, Mack responded to questions by suggesting it wasn’t that hard to stop Henry, implying they needed to be better. He then suggested the Chargers would love to see the Ravens again this year, implying a postseason battle.
Nothing too wild, so Henry’s response seems correct, all things considered. Mack and the Chargers will have to keep winning to make that rematch happen, though his defense might be without some major injured names now.
