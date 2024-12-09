Chargers' Khalil Mack gets explicit talking latest close loss to Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t happy coming out of the Sunday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Just ask superstar edge rusher Khalil Mack.
Unlike fans who might understandably take a more positive spin on a close loss to a 12-win team, Mack got explicit while talking with reporters after the game.
“F—k being on the right track,” Mack said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “We wanna dominate these teams. We want to dominate the good teams, dominate the good offenses; that’s all I can think about, man. Especially at this point in my career, I don’t got too many chances. You don’t have too many opportunities like we had tonight. We needed this one, but can’t let one loss turn into two.”
For fans, two losses to the Chiefs by a total of just nine points in what could be called a “soft” rebuild in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh experience isn’t that bad.
But for players, it just hits differently, of course. That’s especially the case for a guy like Mack, who will turn 34 years old next year and has an expiring contract.
With four games left, Mack and Co. still sit at 8-5 and in a good playoff spot, so perhaps they can force a third encounter with those Chiefs.
