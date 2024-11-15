Chargers' Khalil Mack gets honest about his injury situation
Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack has finally offered an update on his injury situation.
The short of it? He indeed suffered a setback last week when only playing four snaps in the win over the Tennessee Titans.
And no, he doesn’t plan on missing the Week 11 primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Mack revealed that he suffered a groin injury at the end of that Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns, then aggravated it again last week, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.
While Mack and even Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had attmepetd to downplay the injury before Week 10, it’s clear now that he went out and struggled with it. From the sounds of it, he could be risking similar aggravation after appearing on the injury report this week, too.
But Mack isn’t likely to miss a primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals with major playoff implications on Sunday night. Rather than the final injury report, though, the attention now turns to how many snaps he’ll actually play.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Tuli Tuipulotu keeps prepping Chargers for life after Mack, Bosa
Khalil Mack injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star for Week 11
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes stunning admission to Pat McAfee
Chargers could get some key reinforcements for Week 11 vs. Bengals