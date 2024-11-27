Chargers' Khalil Mack wants a rematch with Ravens
It was an unusual night for the Los Angeles Chargers, especially on the defensive side of the football. Jesse Minter has had his unit playing at an exceptionally high level all season long. They still have the league's top-scoring defense (15.9 points per game allowed), but it didn't look the same against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens came in and dropped 30 on the Chargers' heads. Khalil Mack, one of the defense's veteran leaders, made it clear he wants another shot at playing them.
“I don’t think it’s hard to play against that guy and hopefully we see this team again," Mack said, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. “The way I play I football I would love to play this team again. I would love to.”
Mack also had some things to say specifically about Derrick Henry, who had 140 rushing yards against the Chargers. “It's not hard for me to play against that guy. I love playing against the greats and this was no different.”
With six weeks left in the season and both squads headed towards the playoffs, the Chargers and Ravens could potentially see each other again in a few months.
