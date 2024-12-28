Ladd McConkey gives heartfelt gesture following big play vs Patriots
The Los Angeles Chargers understood the assignment in their game against the New England Patriots. The Chargers brought an energy that was never matched as soon as the game kicked off.
One of the biggest stars of the game for the Chargers has been rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. McConkey is having a career day, and after his second touchdown reception on the day, the receiver wanted to make sure his family had a souvenir.
McConkey spotted his aunt sitting in the stands and delivered her his second touchdown reception of the day. A second-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, McConkey is looking like the best wide receiver in the entire class with his performance today.
The Chargers are less than a half away from clinching a spot in the postseason. With performances like McConkey's today, it's hard not to be excited about the future of this franchise.
