Chargers' Ladd McConkey makes Keenan Allen-like history vs. Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey returned to Georgia and torched the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of Sunday’s Week 13 game.
McConkey caught eight of Justin Herbert’s 11 completions in the first half, drumming up 105 yards in the process, with his longest catch in the half going for 48 yards.
That outburst by the half made McConkey the first rookie receiver in Chargers history with three 100-yard games since Keenan Allen.
And according to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, McConky’s yardage total was the most receiver yards by a Chargers rookie in a first half since 1991, surpassing Allen’s 104-yard outburst against Kansas City in 2013.
Despite the rookie’s big day, the Chargers only had a 9-7 lead at the break—which sums up the season well so far on offense. While McConkey is the unquestioned No. 1, wideout remains a huge need next offseason.
