Ladd McConkey had an unfair highlight reel vs. Broncos
Ladd McConkey's insane rookie season continues, as he put on a show during the Los Angeles Chargers' comeback win against the Denver Broncos last Thursday. McConkey led the team in receiving, which has been the norm for most of the season. He ended the night with six catches for 87 yards, catching every ball thrown his way.
McConkey was good against the Broncos. So good, that he was apparently open on every single target, as Denver's defensive backs couldn't keep up with the elusive rookie wideout.
McConkey became the first rookie to record at least 50+ yards in eight straight games since Odell Beckham Jr's historic run in 2014 with the Giants. McConkey's currently at 69 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns, with two games left to reach the 1,000-yard mark. The Chargers clearly hit on this pick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers were only other team to place waiver claim on huge name
How Chargers can clinch playoff berth in Week 17
Chargers 2025 NFL draft order update entering Week 17
Chargers' AFC playoff standings update entering Week 17
Jim Harbaugh-Justin Herbert Chargers should scare wild card opponents