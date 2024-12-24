Ladd McConkey had an unfair highlight reel vs. Broncos

Ladd McConkey was WIDE OPEN on literally every target against Denver



His ability to separate is truly incredible, he currently ranks 4th in Win Rate Vs. Man (42.3%)



He’s also a dawg in Contested Catch % ranking 8th in the NFL (60.0%)



On pace for 78 receptions + 1,088 yards btw pic.twitter.com/vIV3RYKXzD