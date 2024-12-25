Chargers land electric Heisman candidate RB in recent mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers' offense was rolling to begin the season. Some of that had to do with their running game, led by J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins, who came over from the Baltimore Ravens over the offseason, was on pace to have a career year before injuring his knee and being placed on IR before Week 13.
Dobbins rushed for 766 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games for the Chargers, leading many to believe they could look for an upgrade in the future. There's no denying Dobbins' talent, but injuries have been the story of his career, holding him back from his true potential.
Daniel Harms of the Draft Network has the Chargers replacing Dobbins in 2025 with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Harms had the Chargers select the Heisman runner-up with the No.25 overall pick.
"Jim Harbaugh invested in the offensive line last season with Joe Alt, and when they had a healthy J.K. Dobbins, the rushing attack was a threat. The problem is that Dobbins can't stay healthy. Ashton Jeanty would be the perfect type of workhorse back for this offense and has withstood the workload he's seen at Boise State well."
Jeanty provided highlight plays every single week in 2024, proving to be the country's top ballcarrier. He rushed for a staggering 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per rush for the Broncos this season. His game-breaking ability would be a welcomed addition to a Chargers offense desperately in need of playmakers.
