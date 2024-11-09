Chargers make last-second roster moves before Week 10 vs. Titans
The Los Angeles Chargers made yet further roster moves before the Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans.
There, the Chargers announced the activation of running back Gus Edwards from injured reserve.
While that was the headline item, the Charges also signed tight end Tucker Fisk to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated both cornerback Eli Apple and outside linebacker Caleb Murphy from the squad to the active roster for the game against the Titans. The team also re-signed tight end McCallan Castles to the practice squad.
Right after the trade deadline earlier this week, the Chargers made other roster moves that included sending multiple players to injured reserve.
Edwards went to injured reserve before Week 6 and returns as the primary rotational back behind workhorse J.K. Dobbins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers go popular direction in updated mock draft after trade deadline
Chargers breakout rookie's high grades great hint at team's future
Chargers superstar projected to land with Eagles, Falcons in 2025
Chargers' Joey Bosa makes admission about his playing time
Updated 11/9 am