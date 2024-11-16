Chargers make last-second roster moves before Week 11 vs. Bengals
The Los Angeles Chargers made a pair of small roster moves ahead of the Week 11 primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
There, the team elevated cornerback Eli Apple and linebacker Caleb Murphy to the active roster for the Sunday Night Football contest. As standard elevations, the two will revert back to the practice squad the day after the game.
While the Chargers defense figures to have cornerback Kristian Fulton back after his battle with a hamstring injury, Deane Leonard is questionable on the final injury report due to a hamstring issue of his own.
Obviously, going into a game against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Jesse Minter-coordinated defense will want to have as much help as it can get.
Apple, after all, lined up against those guys for a few years in Cincinnati during practice, too.
