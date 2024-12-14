Chargers make last-second roster moves before Week 15 vs. Bucs
The Los Angeles Chargers made a few roster moves before kickoff in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to injuries.
There, the Chargers shifted wideout Jalen Reagor to injured reserve as a result of his finger injury last week.
In corresponding moves, the Chargers elevated wideout Laviska Shenault and tight end Eric Tomlinson to the active roster from the practice squad.
With Reagor down and Ladd McConkey still battling an injury, the Chargers could give DJ Chark more playing time for the first time this season. At tight end, Will Dissly could miss the contest due to injury, which means more chances for a new breakout player to keep emerging.
