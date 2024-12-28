Chargers make late roster moves before Week 17 vs. Patriots
The Los Angeles Chargers made the predictable roster moves ahead of the team’s Week 17 encounter with the New England Patriots.
There, the team ended some of the J.K. Dobbins injury questions by officially activating him from injured reserve. No word yet on how much Dobbins will play, but it’s good news for a team that just lost Gus Edwards to an injury.
In corresponding moves, the Chargers also promoted safeties Eddie Jackson and Kendall Williamson from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.
Jackson is the notable one there, as the former two-time Pro Bowler just joined the roster this past week with Marcus Maye and Alohi Gilman on injured reserve.
While expected, it will still be interesting to see just how much work the Chargers give Dobbins while also attempting to keep him fresh for the playoffs. That could mean a healthy dose of hyped rookie Kimani Vidal.
