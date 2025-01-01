Chargers legend Antonio Gates gets another shot at HOF
The Los Angeles Chargers may see one of their legends inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year, as tight end Antonio Gates was among the 15 finalists named to the 2025 class.
Gates was a finalist for the 2024 class but wasn't chosen. He'll have another shot to get in this time around, with a strong case behind him. Gates was an undrafted free agent in 2003, going on to spend his entire 16-year career with the Chargers.
Over that span, Gates finished his career with 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns. Gates' 116 trips to the endzone remains the most among tight ends in NFL history and that alone should warrant a spot in Canton.
Gates' accolades include eight Pro Bowls, along with three First-Team All-Pro selections. Gates was also named to the NFL's All-Decade Team (2000-09).
